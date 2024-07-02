BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BYM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.42. 53,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,409. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

