BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MUJ stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. 105,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,186. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

