BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

NYSE MYN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. 80,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

