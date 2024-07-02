BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
NYSE MYN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. 80,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
