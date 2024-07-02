BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPAGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

MPA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. 12,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,538. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,105,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,270,416. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 47,273 shares of company stock worth $566,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

