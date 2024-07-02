BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Down 0.1 %

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,313. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

