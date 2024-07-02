BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MYI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. 269,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,863. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

