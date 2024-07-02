Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BCX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,993. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

