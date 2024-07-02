Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE BCX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,993. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95.
