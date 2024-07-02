BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Declares Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2131 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

BSTZ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.31. 129,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,314. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

