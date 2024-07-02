BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.06

Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.06 and last traded at $50.13, with a volume of 246760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.