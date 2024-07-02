BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.06

Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.06 and last traded at $50.13, with a volume of 246760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31.

Get BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.