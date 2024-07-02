Blast Price Tops $0.0194 on Exchanges (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Blast has a market cap of $338.14 million and approximately $163.50 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blast has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Blast token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blast Token Profile

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,396,095,140 tokens. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.02148766 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $133,027,800.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

