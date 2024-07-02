Blue Owl Capital’s (OWL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OWL opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 148.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 234,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,744,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 141,943 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 196,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Advent International L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.