BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Shares Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 892,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 44,978 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 278,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 80,656 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $49.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. 16,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,964. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

