Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Critical Review

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Boxlight shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of Wah Fu Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boxlight and Wah Fu Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $176.72 million 0.03 -$39.16 million ($4.65) -0.13 Wah Fu Education Group $8.89 million 0.95 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Wah Fu Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boxlight.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Boxlight and Wah Fu Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00 Wah Fu Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boxlight currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 625.81%. Given Boxlight’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Wah Fu Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and Wah Fu Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -25.10% -64.01% -10.36% Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Boxlight has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wah Fu Education Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wah Fu Education Group beats Boxlight on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands. It also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding software, which enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory; GameZones, a multi-student interactive gaming software; MimioConnect, an online student engagement platform; and LYNX, a lesson building app. In addition, the company provides Juno, a towering standard of sound quality that reinforces a teacher's voice; Mimio MyBot system for robotics learning; Robo3D printers; MyStemKits, which offers lesson plans for grades K-12 math and science teachers; MimioView document camera; EzRoom, an integrated AV solution; Lyrik, an amplification solution; and Conductor School Communication System, an IP-based campus-wide communication and control solution; and accessories, such as mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive LED flat-panels and audio solutions. Further, it offers classroom training, professional development, and educator certification services. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies. This segment provides self-study examination, continuing education, and non-diploma training platforms that allow students to enroll in courses for college credit; vocational education 1+X and higher vocational enrollment expansion teaching and educational administration platform; Huafu e-school system and paperless examination platform; and online training and examination preparation services directly to students. The Technological Development and Operation Services segment develops and maintains online education platforms and online courses for its clients, including universities and government agencies, as well as private clients, such as publishers; and provides consulting, maintenance, and updating services related to online education programs. In addition, the company produces online training course materials. Wah Fu Education Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

