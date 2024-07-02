Broadridge Financial Solutions’ (BR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $239.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BR. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.67.

NYSE:BR opened at $196.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $161.85 and a 12-month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

