Brokerages Set COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) PT at $27.00

Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CDP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, April 29th.
NYSE:CDP opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.26%.
COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.
