Brokerages Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Target Price at $31.80

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

MODN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,132.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 884,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,339,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,132.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 884,172 shares in the company, valued at $26,339,483.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $261,734.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 220,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,653.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 24.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 23.3% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

MODN stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,000,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Model N had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Model N’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Model N will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

