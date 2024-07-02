Brokerages Set Spectris plc (LON:SXS) PT at GBX 6,441

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,441 ($81.47).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SXS. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,435 ($56.10) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($53.76) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($107.51) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

LON SXS opened at GBX 2,800 ($35.42) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,188.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,388.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of £2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2,028.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,728 ($34.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,861 ($48.84).

In other Spectris news, insider Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($40.49), for a total transaction of £61,107.09 ($77,292.04). In related news, insider Alison Henwood acquired 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,266 ($41.31) per share, with a total value of £34,390.98 ($43,499.85). Also, insider Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($40.49), for a total transaction of £61,107.09 ($77,292.04). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,350. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

