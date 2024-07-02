Brokerages Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price at $187.30

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 6.1 %

Tesla stock opened at $209.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $669.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.