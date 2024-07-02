BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Update

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the May 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

BRP Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.71. 20,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,539. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.06.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

DOOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOOO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of BRP by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.