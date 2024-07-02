Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys 5,098 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 33,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,531 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.66. 299,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,229. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $24.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.