Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $12.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,103 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 3.20% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $12,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. 289,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,673. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

