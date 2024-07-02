Buffington Mohr McNeal Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,873 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.04.

NIKE Stock Down 1.0 %

NKE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.06. 26,151,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,698,846. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.54.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.