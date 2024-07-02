Buffington Mohr McNeal Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.8% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $6.62 on Tuesday, hitting $164.31. 56,816,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,969,199. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.58 billion, a PE ratio of 241.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

