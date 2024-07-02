Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 2,000 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $75.23. 1,945,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,409,022. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

