Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 925 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 30,171 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 67.2% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.9% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 144,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in Verizon Communications by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 15,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,656,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,928,711. The company has a market cap of $173.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

