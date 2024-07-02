Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 3.2 %

BLDR stock opened at $133.99 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.88.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

