Bunzl (LON:BNZL) PT Raised to GBX 3,380

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($41.74) to GBX 3,380 ($42.75) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.48) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,095 ($39.15).

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,992 ($37.84) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,942.86, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,032.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,093.71. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,680 ($33.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,306 ($41.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 24,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,062 ($38.73), for a total transaction of £742,351.28 ($938,972.02). Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

