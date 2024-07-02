Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the May 31st total of 3,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,498,015.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,534 shares of company stock valued at $11,735,433. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 516,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,978,000 after buying an additional 93,991 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS traded up $5.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.96. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $217.77 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.