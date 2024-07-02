Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) (TSE:CAL) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) (TSE:CAL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.17 and last traded at C$22.87. 20,380 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 8,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.13.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.87. The stock has a market cap of C$263.49 million and a PE ratio of 6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.
