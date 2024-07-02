Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Stock Position Lifted by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.49% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the period.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EYLD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.85. 66,426 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $38.42.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

