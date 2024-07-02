Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.13

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.13 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 38.40 ($0.49), with a volume of 128171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.49).

Cambridge Cognition Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 49.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.