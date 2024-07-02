Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Campbell Soup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.88. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.