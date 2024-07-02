Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$104.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. Desjardins lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

TSE CNQ opened at C$48.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$87.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$90.96. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$35.81 and a one year high of C$56.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of C$8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.8572356 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.43, for a total transaction of C$181,612.50. In related news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total transaction of C$236,012.98. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.43, for a total value of C$181,612.50. Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $880,579 over the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

