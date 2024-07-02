CAP Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

CAP Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of CAP Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581,200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,589,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,810,000 after purchasing an additional 261,005 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $44.96. 1,844,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,037. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.