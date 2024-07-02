CAP Partners LLC Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,167 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,695,000 after buying an additional 47,628 shares during the period. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.6 %

Mastercard stock traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

