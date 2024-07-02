CAP Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.03. The stock had a trading volume of 743,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,764. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $290.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.29.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

