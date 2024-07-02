CAP Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CAP Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $84.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,698 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.29. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

