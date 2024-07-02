CAP Partners LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

CAP Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,832,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,870,000 after buying an additional 1,308,517 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,620 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,847,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,495,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,388,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,325,000 after purchasing an additional 272,238 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,269,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,418,000 after buying an additional 473,030 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,807. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

