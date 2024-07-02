Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,414,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

RSP stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,692,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,739. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.71 and a 200 day moving average of $162.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

