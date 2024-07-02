Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 90,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance
BATS:GSST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 55,670 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20.
Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.
