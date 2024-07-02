Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,347,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.21. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

