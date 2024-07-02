Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.81% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFQY. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,356,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,526 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.60 and its 200-day moving average is $131.18. The stock has a market cap of $328.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

