Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCHP. Steph & Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 733,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 161,820 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 261,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 113,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,448. The company has a market cap of $621.02 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

