Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,983. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The company has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.39 and a 200 day moving average of $156.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

