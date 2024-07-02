Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the May 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlyle Credit Income Fund

In other Carlyle Credit Income Fund news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe acquired 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,143.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,279,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. 331,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,592. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $9.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

