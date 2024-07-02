Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Carter’s makes up approximately 2.0% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Carter’s worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 457.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of CRI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.94. 279,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,008. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. Analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

