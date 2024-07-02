Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cartesian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of RNAC traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 433,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,472. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $5,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,105,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $430,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

