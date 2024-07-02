CashBackPro Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $49.85 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $49.85 million and approximately $177,354.33 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009391 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,078.80 or 0.99990187 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012528 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00076110 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.61618459 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $166,225.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.