CashBackPro Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $47.94 million and approximately $121,571.81 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.54223157 USD and is down -12.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $184,762.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

