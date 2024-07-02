Casper Price Tops $0.0216 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $261.84 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,723,675,181 coins and its circulating supply is 12,127,951,995 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,722,632,106 with 12,126,957,757 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02173222 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $3,066,539.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

